Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pocahontas County

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)–The Pocahontas County Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the county on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
The cases are travel related and the patients are currently in quarantined. The Health Department is currently working to see who all came in contact with the two new cases of COVID-19. The contacts will be notified of the actions to take including the need for isolation or quarantined.
The Health Department wants to remind people the best way to prevent or limit the spread of the virus is to reduce your exposure opportunities, and if you do not need to leave the house then don’t.
If you do have to leave the house practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently to help stop the spread of this virus.
The Health department will not be releasing the names of the victims.
