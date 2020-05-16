Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pocahontas County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)–The Pocahontas County Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the county on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The cases are travel related and the patients are currently in quarantined. The Health Department is currently working to see who all came in contact with the two new cases of COVID-19. The contacts will be notified of the actions to take including the need for isolation or quarantined.

The Health Department wants to remind people the best way to prevent or limit the spread of the virus is to reduce your exposure opportunities, and if you do not need to leave the house then don’t.

If you do have to leave the house practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently to help stop the spread of this virus.

The Health department will not be releasing the names of the victims.