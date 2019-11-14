Two people dead following shooting at California school

SANTA CLARITA, CA (CNN/WVNS)– A Saugus High School student is in custody Thursday morning after opening fire before classes started.

Two people are dead, three are in critical condition, and several are injured. The suspected shooter is also hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his head. He is currently in critical condition.

The victims who passed away are a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. One victim is in critical condition and another is in good condition.

Officials chaperoned students to a nearby park, where they met up with their parents.

One man allowed students to hide in his home to take cover during the shooting. Police have not released the name of the gunman.

Saugus High School was put on lock-down, as well as surrounding schools.

