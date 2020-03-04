U.S. Attorney and Attorney General launch new Nursing Home Initiative

On this Tuesday, June 17, 2014 photo, elderly people participate at a special parkour class at a park in south London. The unique weekly class for people over 60 called parkour, a flashy discipline usually known for its acrobatic running, climbing and gravity-defying jumps. The parkour sessions initially began as a pilot project last year and its director is hoping to get more funding to expand it further. For now, the classes are free. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) v– United States Attorney Mike Stuart and Attorney General William P. Barr announced the Department of Justice’s National Nursing Home Initiative. The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The initiative will coordinate and enhance civil and criminal efforts towards nursing homes that provide grossly substandard care to their residents.

“Millions of seniors count on nursing homes to provide them with quality care, and to treat them with dignity and respect when they are most vulnerable,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“West Virginia has a significant elder population and many families depend on nursing homes to provide excellent quality care to their loved ones,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

A number of factors are considered when identifying the most problematic nursing homes. For example, the department looks for nursing homes that consistently fail to provide adequate nursing staff to care for their residents, fail to adhere to basic protocols of hygiene and infection control, fail to provide their residents with enough food to eat so that they become thin and weak, withhold pain medication, or use physical or chemical restraints to restrain or otherwise sedate their residents.

“We have found nursing home owners or operators who put profits over patients, leading to instances of gross abuse and neglect. This national initiative will bring to justice those owners and operators who have profited at the expense of their residents, and help to ensure residents receive the care to which they are entitled,” Attorney General Barr.

The release states these care failures cause residents to suffer in pain and to be exposed to the great indignities. This can cause residents to develop pressure sores down to the bone, lie in their own waste for hours, and to starve because they cannot reach food on their trays.

Nursing homes which provide grossly substandard care, force vulnerable elderly residents who cannot leave the facilities to live in filthy and dangerous conditions. The National Nursing Home Initiative reflects the department’s larger strategy and commitment to protecting our nation’s seniors, coordinated by the department’s Elder Justice Initiative in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.

The Elder Justice Initiative and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices are essential to the department’s investigative and enforcement efforts against nursing homes and other long-term care entities that deliver grossly substandard care to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

