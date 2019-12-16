U.S. House of Representatives passed Small Airport Mother’s room Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3362, the Small Airport Mother’s Room Act Monday Dec. 16, 2019.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) introduced the bipartisan bill. According to a release, the legislation ensures all small hub airports will provide private mothers’ rooms, including nursing and changing rooms.

“Traveling with infants, while rewarding, can often be stressful on new mothers. This bill helps lessen this anxiety and allows mothers to have a quiet, private space to care for their young ones and nurse their children in privacy,” Congresswoman Miller said.

Congresswoman Miller further that air travel is the most common form of travel in United States. She also said it is vital to update airports’ infrastructure to fit the needs of American mothers and American families.

“I commend Congresswoman Miller for introducing this legislation and for her leadership on this issue,” Transportation on Infrastructure Committee’s Republican Leader Sam Graves stated in a release.

The release stated the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 required all large and medium hub airports to construct mothers’ room by 2021.