U.S Senator Joe Manchin praises funding for Wheeling Streetscape project

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised the announcement of funding for the Wheeling Streetscape Project.

The Wheeling Streetscape Project will provide enhanced safety and accessibility, upgrade critical downtown utility systems, and help attract new businesses and downtown housing investments.

“It is great to see Wheeling finally receive the funding needed to complete the Wheeling Streetscape Project to revitalize their downtown area with safety and utility upgrades and changes to help attract new businesses. I have supported this project for years, and have worked closely with Mayor Elliott to get this across the finish line. Last year, I spoke with Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Elaine Chao directly about the importance of this project. I am pleased this project is receiving that support from the WVDOT,” Senator Manchin said. “When completed, this project will boost Wheeling’s economy, draw in small businesses, and spur economic development throughout the area. I look forward to visiting the new and improved downtown Wheeling and will continue to work with the citizens of Wheeling to ensure they receive the help needed to complete this great project.”

“This Streetscape Project is going to be a once in a generation opportunity to transform the look and feel of downtown Wheeling, and we could not be more excited about it,” said Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott. “Wheeling really appreciates the longtime advocacy of Senator Joe Manchin that helped us secure the $25 million funding package to make it happen.”

The Wheeling Streetscape project will receive $25 million in funding.