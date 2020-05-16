United Cycle in Summersville expands to bigger building

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS)–United Cycle has been serving the Summersville community for a decade. Selling everything from ATVs, UTVs and motorcycles to local adventure enthusiasts. General Manager David Sizemore said the support from the community allowed them to move into a bigger building.

“As our product line has expanded with just the explosion of side by side sales in our area and of course they are a lot larger they require a larger facility to be able to store them and sell them. And we’ve always wanted to expand our service department,” Sizemore said. “Anyone who has been in the old shop understands the challenges of the space we’ve been limited to up there, so it’s been in the works for a while.”

They also have a location in Beckley. During the COVID-19 pandemic both stores stayed open while staff took the necessary precautions to keep customers and employees safe.

“We’ve got PPE set up at our parts departments as well as our service departments. Our employees have been supplied masks to use as well as daily sanitation at the beginning of the day and the end of the day,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said the support of the community during the pandemic has been overwhelming.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Sizemore said. “The sales that we’ve experienced in the last 2 months alone have been far exceeding years past that is solely responsible to the community that surrounds us that came in and continued to buy parts and continue to buy machines. They are the reason that we do this, we love serving this community.”

Sizemore said if everything stays on track they should be in their new Route 19 location hopefully in the next month.