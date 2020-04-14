UPDATE: Alleged impaired driver charged in fatal accident on I-64

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 4/14/2020 8:00 a.m. UPDATE: One person is dead and another man is facing charges after a deadly accident on I-64 in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department were called to an accident near eastbound mile marker 125 on I-64 Monday, April 13, 2020. When the fire department arrived, two cars were on fire.

The people in one car were able to escape, while the driver of the other car was trapped. Deputies found the driver of the car, Kenneth Isaiah Brown, of Hinton, dead at the scene.

Throughout the investigation, deputies learned the driver of the other car, Nicholas Robert Farthing of Cool Ridge, was reportedly impaired. In addition to driving under the influence, speed is also believed to be a factor for the accident.

Farthing was arrested and charged with DUI Resulting in Death. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Care Ambulance, West Virginia State Police, Beaver Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department and Mabscott Fire Department responded to the scene.

