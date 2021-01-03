UPDATE: Suspect in ‘suspicious incident’ in Blacksburg in custody as investigation continues

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson is on the scene and is speaking with neighbors; one of whom forwarded an email sent by the HOA of a property near the scene.

The email reads:

Homeowners – you’ve probably noticed a number of police cars patrolling [name omitted]. There is an active search going on for a male wearing khakis, long sleeve shirt, and blue mask. The officer recommended for me to remain inside with my doors locked. We have no further information at this time. Please call Bburg PD to report any sightings. Email sent to homeowners by an area HOA

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.: Police in Blacksburg are releasing additional information on the incident earlier today.

According to Blacksburg Police, officers responded around 11:17 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of North Main Street for a suspicious person/incident involving a person who had made “delusional statements” regarding explosive devices.

When officers arrived, a person began to flee on foot.

A perimeter was established with multiple police agencies.

Approximately two hours later, the individual was taken into custody.

Investigators with the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit responded to the scene to check on the individual’s vehicle as well as the surrounding area.

Police have not released the person’s identity at this time, but they are saying the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Blacksburg Police, Virginia Tech Police, Christiansburg Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police all worked to investigate the incident.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Blacksburg Police are on the scene of a situation being described as a “suspicious incident.”

According to authorities, Police have been on the scene at the north end of the town limits near the Woodbine subdivision.

The Town of Blacksburg mentioned on Twitter that a suspect was taken into custody.

🛑 The suspect of the suspicious incident on North Main Street in Blacksburg has been taken into custody. There will be a continued police presence and road closure as Blacksburg police continue to investigate and safeguard the community 🛑 — Town of Blacksburg (@Blacksburg_Gov) January 3, 2021

🛑 There is a large police presence and a road closure on the north end of town near the Woodbine subdivision. Police are investigating a suspicious incident. If the public witnesses any activity or individuals of concern, please call 911 immediately 🛑 — Town of Blacksburg (@Blacksburg_Gov) January 3, 2021

Police say the area around North Main Street, near the incident, will continue to have road closures in effect as police continue to investigate.

WFXR News will continue to follow this incident and will update when we hear additional information.

