USNS Comfort returns to VA

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NORFOLK, VA (WVNS)– A hospital ship sent to New York City to help relieve over-burdened hospitals is now back home in Virginia.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses and other crew members aboard the U-S-N-S comfort arrived in the ship’s Norfolk home port on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after leaving New York Thursday. The vessel spent 31 days in NEW YORK harbor to help relieve the region’s healthcare system amid the COVID-19 response.

Officials say 182 patients were treated on the ship during its three and a half week mission.

The U-S-N-S comfort began accepting positive patients only days into its stay in order in New York.

After the final patient was discharged last weekend, the crew spent several days disinfecting the ship before its trip back to Virginia.