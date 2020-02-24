VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Last week, an attempt to amend the state budget to give deputies in Virginia a 3 percent pay raise was defeated in the senate.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 the Virginia Senate voted against giving sheriff’s deputies a raise. Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County sheriff’s office said he feels like they are being punished for speaking out.

“The reason the pay raise for deputy sheriff’s was defeated was because the sheriff’s and some of the deputy sheriff’s came out against some of the proposed gun legislation,” Heatley said.

Republican Senator Bill Stanley took to Facebook, claiming Majority Leader Richard Saslaw told him democrats shot down the raise because sheriff’s deputies, “came to our committees and said that they weren’t going to enforce our laws.” Stanley then said Saslaw was referring to the gun control laws.

Saslaw’s office did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Last month, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, Major Harold Heatley, and other deputies attended a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Va to voice their concerns about the laws.

“Basically we’re being told, you will support these anti-gun legislation bills, or we’re not going to give you a pay raise,” said Heatley. “I just feel like that that’s kind of discriminatory and quite honestly, I think it’s harassment.”

Heatley said many deputies struggle to make ends meet with their current pay, and not getting the raise will only worsen their existing recruitment and retention problem.

“I know that should Senator Saslaw or his family or any of the senators or delegates or their family members call for assistance of a deputy sheriff, they will come,” Heatley said. “They will not hold any grudge against them, but because we did not support their amendments, we’re being punished.”

While deputies will not get a pay raise, Virginia state troopers and other state employees will.