Vaccination efforts continue at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, people can conveniently get their COVID-19 vaccines at the State Fair of West Virginia.

The State Fair partnered with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to give out these shots. They are offering both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots, and you do not need to bring any proof of insurance.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the Greenbrier County Health Officer, said getting the shot at the fair will not provide immediate protection, so people should still take precautions while they are at the fairgrounds.

“The problem is if you can the vaccine today, you’re not fully protected so you still have to use precautions, so if you’re indoors you should be wearing your masks, you should still be doing all the precautions we’ve been saying all along. But this will help long term and in the next few weeks with the surge we’re expecting and have already been seeing way before the State Fair even started,” Dr. Morrison explained.

The WVSOM booth is located under the grandstand. They gave out more than 100 shots so far.

There are also incentives for people to get the vaccine. Those who get the shot will be entered to win drawings. Prizes include mega passes to the State Fair and weekend getaways to WV State Parks.