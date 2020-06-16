Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) delivers his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he’ll propose making Juneteenth an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It is also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day. It’s celebrated annually on June 19. Texas first made it a state holiday in 1980.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

