Virginia man sentenced for attempted sex trafficking in Greenbrier County

SAM BLACK CHURCH, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man was sentenced to prison on sex offenses involving a minor in Greenbrier County. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Joshua T. Haynes, of Eagle Rock, VA, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor. When he is released he will have to serve 15 years of supervised release and he will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“Child exploitation is a tragic pandemic around the world,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office has prosecuted so many cases like this but every single one is unique and every single one is tragic by its own facts and circumstances. The mere idea that someone would attempt to knowingly purchase sex with a child, well, I’m not sure there are words that adequately describe the full nature of the crime. It is criminal on every conceivable level. Our kids – our precious kids – must be our priority and we must do everything in our power to protect them.”

Haynes told investigators between October 31, 2019 and November 2, 2019, he communicated with a man who told him he had a 14 or 15-year-old girl for Haynes. Haynes then agreed to pay the man money in exchange for sexual activity with the girl. On November 2, 2019, Haynes went to Sam Black Church to meet and pay for the girl. He was placed under arrest when he arrived.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s of West Virginia Child of Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes task force officers from West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland (Kentucky) Police Department, with additional assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit their website.

LATEST POSTS: