Virginia nursing home residents receive visit from horse

LOW MOOR, VA (WVNS)– A horse and tiny faces brought some cheer to a nursing home in Virginia. Brandon Holley brought his horse and his daughters to the Brian Center Rehab and Nursing in Low Moor.
Paige and Ali visited their great grandmother, who recently turned 84 on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Their grandmother had to be hospitalized after she was sick.
The girls and horse visited several residents while practicing social distancing. Residents looked through the window while the girls and horse brought smiles to their faces.
Video Courtesy: Brandon Holley
