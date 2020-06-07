Virginia officer charged in use of stun gun on black man

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – A white Virginia police officer has been charged with assault and battery in connection with the use of a stun gun on a black man. Body camera video shown at a press conference late Saturday shows Fairfax County police Officer Tyler Timberlake was trying to get the man into an ambulance to go to a detox center on Friday.
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. says it’s unclear why Timberlake used the stun gun. The police chief said the behavior would not be tolerated. He says the man has been released from the hospital. It’s unclear whether Timberlake has a lawyer to comment.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)