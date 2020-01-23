FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – More than 20 Chinese exchange students who recently arrived in northern Virginia will be unable to visit their host school because of concerns over a disease outbreak.
Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church announced Wednesday that the students and chaperones from Hubei province won’t be visiting the school or staying with host families as originally planned.
Instead, the school will work with the students’ tour company to arrange other cultural and educational activities in the area. The changes came after Longfellow parents expressed concerns about the outbreak of a new virus in that part of China that has killed 17 people.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Virus concerns disrupt Chinese student exchange in Virginia
- Mayors focus on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference
- Senators react to case presented so far in impeachment trial
- Senators struggling with major issue during Trump impeachment trial — their attention spans
- At DC summit, Illinois mayors seek road solutions