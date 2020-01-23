Virus concerns disrupt Chinese student exchange in Virginia

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – More than 20 Chinese exchange students who recently arrived in northern Virginia will be unable to visit their host school because of concerns over a disease outbreak.

Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church announced Wednesday that the students and chaperones from Hubei province won’t be visiting the school or staying with host families as originally planned.

Instead, the school will work with the students’ tour company to arrange other cultural and educational activities in the area. The changes came after Longfellow parents expressed concerns about the outbreak of a new virus in that part of China that has killed 17 people.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods"

WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County"

Local family has questions after high medical bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family has questions after high medical bill"

Fayette County to vote on becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to vote on becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary"

Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county"

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News