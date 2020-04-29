Volunteers break into song during mobile food pantry in Monroe County

LINSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Feeding the body and the spirit. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 volunteers broke out in song during a mobile food pantry in Monroe County.

Two volunteers took a break from handing out food to harmonize Amazing Grace through their face masks.

Volunteers with Monroe County Family Resource network partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank for a mobile food pantry at James Monroe high school. It was their third one this month. Wednesday, they focused on frozen food.

Michelle McFall is the executive director of Monroe County family resource network.

“Today we have probably provided close to 1800 individuals with food, not to mention our senior program that we’re doing… to date its probably around 600 seniors receiving food,” said McFall.

McFall said they are ranked 34th in the state for poverty. They also have a large elderly population, making them vulnerable to the pandemic and its economic impacts.

“We have lots of children who are out of school, a lot of them live with their grandparents,” said McFall. “Their grandparents live on $700 a month, so we feel that doing these pantries gives those grandparents an option for a little help.”

Channing Carr, a volunteer, said, “Without there being school, they’re forced to have a lot more hours with the children and that’s a lot of food they’ve got to feed.”

The food comes from Mountaineer Food bank, who gets it from the USDA. Wednesday, volunteers gave out 40 pound bags of frozen food – containing meat, eggs milk and frozen blueberries.

People were thankful for the food, and the friendly faces, some even dropped off thank you letters.

Speaking to the group, one volunteer announced, “We’re happy we’re enjoying life, we’re going to get passed this COVID thing and were going to help our neighbors in the process.”