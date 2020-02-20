Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

W.Va. man arraigned on murder, violent crime spree charges

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man accused of murdering a woman and attacking a police officer with an iron in Charleston last week has been arraigned.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Andrew Drennen has been charged with murder, robbery, attempted murder and malicious wounding in what police have called a violent crime spree that ended with an officer shooting him.

Authorities say Drennen killed an elderly woman in her home, carjacked a vehicle from a woman at a pharmacy, tried to steal another car and then hit an officer with an antique iron before the officer shot him. A court clerk said attorney information for Drennen wasn’t immediately available.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods"

UPDATE: Mother accused of child neglect is seen in court

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Mother accused of child neglect is seen in court"

Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program"

REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts"

NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls"

Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News