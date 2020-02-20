W.Va. man arraigned on murder, violent crime spree charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man accused of murdering a woman and attacking a police officer with an iron in Charleston last week has been arraigned.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Andrew Drennen has been charged with murder, robbery, attempted murder and malicious wounding in what police have called a violent crime spree that ended with an officer shooting him.

Authorities say Drennen killed an elderly woman in her home, carjacked a vehicle from a woman at a pharmacy, tried to steal another car and then hit an officer with an antique iron before the officer shot him. A court clerk said attorney information for Drennen wasn’t immediately available.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)