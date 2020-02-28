WV state senator has trial set on prostitution charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney is set to go on trial in April on charges that he solicited a prostitute.

A Marshall County court clerk said the Republican lawmaker had his jury trial scheduled for April 14 following a brief pretrial hearing Friday. Police say Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has acknowledged being a prostitute.

Maroney has pleaded not guilty. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday. Maroney has still been active at the statehouse this legislative session. He is the chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources.

