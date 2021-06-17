Want to give back? United Way has some ideas to help out

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– 59News is giving back during our annual Fill the Boot Drive on June 17, 2021. If you can’t make the event, there is still a way to donate to the United Way.

Trena Dacal the Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, said the organization is always looking for people who want to help out their community. You can also donate through their website, or stop by their office.

“We have a donate link that goes through PayPal they can make an immediate donation there it is completely safe and secure. They can choose to make it a monthly donation where we will bill monthly to them,” Dacal said.

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, they will host another event with ACE Adventure called Gritty Chicks. All of the donations they receive will go right back into the community.

Here is a list of locations for where we will be for our Fill the Boat Drive on June 17: