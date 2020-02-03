Wanted fugitive from D.C. arrested in Mercer County for drugs

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Police arrested a fugitive from Washington D.C. during a traffic stop.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Grassy Branch Road in Bluefield, WV on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Officers and their K-9 Ace searched the car and found drugs.

Officers found 55 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine. They arrested Akeem Dickerson. He is also fugitive from Washington D.C.

Dickerson faces multiple drug charges. He will be held in the Southern Regional Jail waiting for arraignment.