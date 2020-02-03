Wanted fugitive from D.C. arrested in Mercer County for drugs

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Police arrested a fugitive from Washington D.C. during a traffic stop.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Grassy Branch Road in Bluefield, WV on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Officers and their K-9 Ace searched the car and found drugs.

Officers found 55 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine. They arrested Akeem Dickerson. He is also fugitive from Washington D.C.

Dickerson faces multiple drug charges. He will be held in the Southern Regional Jail waiting for arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Law enforcement on lookout for impaired drivers on Big Game Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement on lookout for impaired drivers on Big Game Sunday"

Rescued puppy saves dispatchers from emotional trauma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescued puppy saves dispatchers from emotional trauma"

Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert"

Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner"

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News