Wanted man facing additional charges following arrest in Raleigh County

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– Deputies in Raleigh County arrest a wanted man following a traffic stop.

On February 18, 2020 deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office saw a wanted man driving a vehicle. Terry Randall Price Jr. had a felony warrant for his arrest for missing court. Deputies pulled the vehicle over in Sophia at the Go-Mart.

Price Jr. was armed with a .40 caliber handgun. Deputies found methamphetamine, heroin, scales, and small baggies. Price Jr. was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon.

Prince Jr. is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Trending Stories

