Wanted Raleigh County woman arrested on additional drug charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Additional drug charges are brought against a wanted woman from Raleigh County.

Carrie Jewell was wanted in Raleigh County on a capias charge and had an active arrest warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Deputy J.A. Redden searched Jewell’s home on Brampton Court in MacArthur. Inside, they found multiple drugs, including LSD, heroin, suboxone and methylphenidate chloride.

In addition to her original charges, Jewell was arrested on possession with intent.

Trending Stories

