FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A woman wanted in Virginia was arrested in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Brittany Faizi was inside the car. Deputies discovered she was wanted in Virginia for failure to appear for felony drug possession, grand larceny, and destruction of jail property.

Faizi was taken to the Southern Regional Jail and will be extradited back to Virginia.