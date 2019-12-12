Water Outage in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia American Water company sent out a release saying that there will be a scheduled water outage on Thurs. Dec. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The affected areas are: 1600-1900 blocks of the Hinton Bypass, Scenic LN, New River Rd, Sandstone Falls Creek Rd, Davis Rd, and Southside Dr. According to the release the West Virginia American Water company will be repairing a water leak.

The release further states that customers who are in that area will be notified by CodeRED emergency notification system. After the outage the West Virginia American Water recommends: throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water, keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking, provide pets with boiled water after cooling, do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling water or using bottled water, and use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

For additional information customers can call 1-800-685-8660.

