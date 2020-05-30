Website added to help people receive funding

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority is doing their part to help local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Christy Laxton said they are reaching out to those businesses to let them know what resources are available. She said they can visit their website to see when and what funding is available.

“There is not any particular funding that we are looking for currently. It’s just if there would be available funding in the future we would know that those particular businesses are in need of that funding and we can let them know that funding is available,” Laxton stated.



Laxton said the emergency relief loan is for any one in West Virginia not just the new River Gorge region.