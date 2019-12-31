Webster woman arrested in Fayette County for possession of meth

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Webster County woman is in jail after deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine in her car.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car on Route 19 Monday, December 30, 2019. Inside the car, investigators found a large amount of meth.

Stephanie S. May, of Webster Springs, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Gyms to see influx of new members for New Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms to see influx of new members for New Year"

Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest"

Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments"

New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beckley fire station to be completed in May"

Election season preparations begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election season preparations begin"

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News