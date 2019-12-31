FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Webster County woman is in jail after deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine in her car.
Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car on Route 19 Monday, December 30, 2019. Inside the car, investigators found a large amount of meth.
Stephanie S. May, of Webster Springs, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.
She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.
- Shinnston man wanted on federal charges arrested after standoff
- McDowell County woman arrested after alleged hostage situation
- Webster woman arrested in Fayette County for possession of meth
- Investigation under way after shots fired in Greenbrier County
- Pats to play in wild-card game, 49ers get NFC’s No. 1 seed