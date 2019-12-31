Webster woman arrested in Fayette County for possession of meth

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Webster County woman is in jail after deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine in her car.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a car on Route 19 Monday, December 30, 2019. Inside the car, investigators found a large amount of meth.

Stephanie S. May, of Webster Springs, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.