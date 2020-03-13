West Virginia American Water sets Coronavirus preparedness plan

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — The West Virginia American Water established a Coronavirus preparedness plan. To minimize the risk of exposure, the business initiated a business continuity plan to help provide additional stability to the operations of water/wastewater services to homes and businesses.

West Virginia American Water will continue to monitor situational updates provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), Johns Hopkins University, and other state and federal organizations.

According to the release, West Virginia American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our surface water supplies (lakes, reservoirs, or rivers) and disinfection of ground water sources (underground wells).

To keep customers safe during the Coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia American Water will be placing a moratorium and discontinuing service shut offs at this time. The water company will also restore service to previously shut-off customers.

For additional information about the Coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater, can visit their website.