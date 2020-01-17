West Virginia county bans indoor use of e-cigarettes, vapes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A health board in West Virginia’s largest county has voted to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vapes inside public spaces, news outlets reported. The Kanawha County Board of Health unanimously passed the ordinance on Thursday.
It brings e-cigarettes and vapes in line with existing bans prohibiting the use of tobacco products and cigarettes inside businesses. Local business such as restaurants or stores will be responsible for placing signs prohibiting vaping inside and near entrances and violators will be asked to stop smoking.
It’s unclear whether patrons would face fines. The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health will host its public hearing on a similar ordinance next week.
