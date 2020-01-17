West Virginia county bans indoor use of e-cigarettes, vapes

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A health board in West Virginia’s largest county has voted to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vapes inside public spaces, news outlets reported. The Kanawha County Board of Health unanimously passed the ordinance on Thursday.

It brings e-cigarettes and vapes in line with existing bans prohibiting the use of tobacco products and cigarettes inside businesses. Local business such as restaurants or stores will be responsible for placing signs prohibiting vaping inside and near entrances and violators will be asked to stop smoking.

It’s unclear whether patrons would face fines. The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health will host its public hearing on a similar ordinance next week.

