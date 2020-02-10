West Virginia Democrat fires back at Trump criticism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has fired back at President Donald Trump’s criticism of the West Virginia Democrat for voting guilty on two articles of impeachment.

Manchin’s response Saturday night on Twitter came a day after Trump tweeted that he was very surprised and disappointed with Manchin’s votes and claimed no president has done more for the state. Manchin said that no Democrat has worked harder in a bipartisan way in the hopes that Trump would succeed.

He says West Virginia residents know exactly who has worked day and night for the last five years to secure their health care and pensions, and he says it wasn’t Trump. Trump carried West Virginia by a whopping 42 percentage points in 2016.

