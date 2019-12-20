West Virginia doctor sentenced on opioid distribution charge

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia doctor has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for illegally distributing opioids.

Federal prosecutors say 65-year-old Jeffery Addison, of Charleston, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of oxycodone.

Authorities say Addison distributed painkillers after he was forced to surrender his DEA license for failing to comply with federal drug prescribing rules. Charges against Addison were announced earlier this year as part of a regional law enforcement task force focusing on the illegal prescription of opioids.

Authorities say the effort has led to charges against 70 people who are responsible for the distribution of 40 million pills. 

