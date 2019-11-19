West Virginia high school graduation rates reach high mark

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education says high school graduation rates have reached the highest level recorded for the state.

The department says the rates represent the percent of ninth grade students who graduate with a regular diploma in four or five years.

Data from the 2018-2019 school year shows an increase in the four-year rate to 91.4%, up from 90.2%, and an increase in the five-year rate to 90.7%, up from 90%. There has also been an increase of approximately 10% over five years in the graduation rate among students with disabilities, to 78.8%.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission said 52.6% of students enrolled in higher education institutions last fall, while 41% continued education for advanced credentials, joined the workforce or enrolled in the military after graduation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local law enforcement offers tips to avoid identity, finance theft when holiday shopping online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement offers tips to avoid identity, finance theft when holiday shopping online"

professional bowler helps others improve their game

Thumbnail for the video titled "professional bowler helps others improve their game"

City of Welch planning Christmas celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Welch planning Christmas celebration"

State leaders break ground on new broadband expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "State leaders break ground on new broadband expansion project"

Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday"

Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall"