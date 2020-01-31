West Virginia House passes rape kit testing, collection bill

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court at sunset in Washington. More than 200 corporations have signed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law bans job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The brief, announced Tuesday, July 2, 2019 by a coalition of five LGBTQ-rights groups, is being submitted to the Supreme Court this week ahead of oral arguments before the justices this fall on three cases that may determine whether gays, lesbians and transgender people are protected from discrimination by existing federal civil rights laws. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia may soon require the speedy testing and collection of rape kits under a bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Lawmakers on Friday approved the proposal by a unanimous vote. The measure would require the kits to be submitted to the state police’s forensic lab within 30 days or as soon as possible after collection.

It would also allow for the creation of a tracking process of the kits and would require a court order before law enforcement can dispose of the examinations. The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.

