West Virginia man fatally hit by freight train in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man has died after being struck by a freight train in Maryland.

Montgomery County authorities told news outlets a CSX train struck 60-year-old Randolph Garth, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Wednesday night near the Germantown rail station.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Montgomery police said in a statement Thursday that an initial investigation found Garth was crossing the tracks at the platform when he was hit.

CSX officials confirmed that the victim wasn’t a company employee.

Trending Stories

