West Virginia man indicted in dumping of overdose victim

STAFFORD, Va. (AP)- A West Virginia man accused of dumping the body of an overdose victim has been indicted on charges he supplied the woman with drugs.

The Free Lance-Star reports that a Stafford County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Dontae Marcellus Sanders on a felony murder charge Monday. Sanders has also been charged with distributing illegal drugs and concealment of a dead body.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has said a passerby spotted the body of 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs in a ditch in October. Sanders is accused of giving Childs the drugs that caused her death before discarding her body in the hole.

