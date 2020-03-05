West Virginia man indicted in dumping of overdose victim

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAFFORD, Va. (AP)- A West Virginia man accused of dumping the body of an overdose victim has been indicted on charges he supplied the woman with drugs.

The Free Lance-Star reports that a Stafford County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Dontae Marcellus Sanders on a felony murder charge Monday. Sanders has also been charged with distributing illegal drugs and concealment of a dead body.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has said a passerby spotted the body of 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs in a ditch in October. Sanders is accused of giving Childs the drugs that caused her death before discarding her body in the hole.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Free Lance-Star.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school"

Coronavirus preventative tips broken down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus preventative tips broken down"

First Fridays returning to Downtown Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Fridays returning to Downtown Princeton"

NRCTC hosting annual Volleyball for Autism event

Thumbnail for the video titled "NRCTC hosting annual Volleyball for Autism event"

Greenbrier Clinic recognizes Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Clinic recognizes Colon Cancer Awareness Month"

Gov. Justice bobwhite quail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Justice bobwhite quail"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News