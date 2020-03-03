West Virginia plan: Companies pay $1.25B to end opioid suits

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Communities in West Virginia say they would end most of their lawsuits filed as a result of the opioid crisis if the companies that made, distributed and sold the drugs agree to a $1.25 billion settlement.

The deal would be the first statewide settlement over opioids with companies from across the drug industry.

Companies are facing about 3,000 suits nationwide over the toll of powerful prescription painkillers. With several trials scheduled to start this year, efforts are underway to reach settlements. But so, far broad ones with the entire industry have been hard to reach.

