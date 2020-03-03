West Virginia plan: Companies pay $1.25B to end opioid suits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Communities in West Virginia say they would end most of their lawsuits filed as a result of the opioid crisis if the companies that made, distributed and sold the drugs agree to a $1.25 billion settlement.

The deal would be the first statewide settlement over opioids with companies from across the drug industry.

Companies are facing about 3,000 suits nationwide over the toll of powerful prescription painkillers. With several trials scheduled to start this year, efforts are underway to reach settlements. But so, far broad ones with the entire industry have been hard to reach.

