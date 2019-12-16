West Virginia School of Osteopathic medicine to host Student Clinic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is taking appointments for its annual Student Manipulative Medicine (OMM) Clinic, which provides free osteopathic evaluations and manipulative treatment residents of Lewisburg and surrounding communities.

This clinic will take place in two five-week sessions at WVSOM’s Clinical Evaluation Center located in Lewisburg. The first session will fun from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5, 2020. The second session will run Feb. 12 to March 11, 2020.

According to the release, appointments will only be available starting at 1 pm and ending at 4pm on the days previously listed. Students will be the ones who are performing the treatment, but will be under supervision by a physician.

“This clinic gives them an invaluable opportunity to use these skills on real patients,” Jessica Smith-Kelley D.O. a WVSOM assistant professor stated in a release.

The release states, that those who would like to participate can make an appointment by calling 304-647-6286. To be eligible the participant must have a written referral from a doctor, or a nurse. Patients also can not have an open workers’ compensation, disability, or motor vehicle claim or be involved in injury-related litigation.

Participants are asked to wear unrestrictive clothing to their appointments and to arrive 15 minutes early. By not arriving 15 minutes early, or arriving more than 10 minutes late participants may be ask to reschedule.