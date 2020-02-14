West Virginia Senate passes solar bill with nods to coal

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill encouraging power companies to use solar energy in a bid to lure businesses to the state. But they’re making it clear that they don’t want the coal industry to feel left out.

Lawmakers approved the bill Friday. It would create a regulatory program for utilities to use a small amount of renewable energy. Many lawmakers were quick to note that it won’t hurt the fossil fuel industry.

The state commerce department pushed for the bill, saying big companies want to know that they can use renewable energy sources before relocating to a state.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County"

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News