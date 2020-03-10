West Virginia slopes offer free tickets as ski season ends

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Ski Areas Association has announced that several slopes are set to offer free lift tickets to skiers and snowboarders to mark the season’s end.

The association says tickets will be free for state residents on March 15 at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County and Winterplace resort in Raleigh County. Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will offer the same deal the following weekend on March 22.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail says Canaan Valley plans to close at the end of the free day, while Snowshoe will remain open until March 29. Winterplace says it will evaluate snow conditions and schedule a closing date soon.

