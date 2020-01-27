West Virginia spring cleanup looking for volunteer groups

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials are looking for volunteers to help clean up litter on state streams or public lands.

The WV Make It Shine Program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups that volunteer for the annual event.

The Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

The cleanup takes place during the first two weeks of April, and the application deadline is March 1.

