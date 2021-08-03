UPDATE: Fayette County Sheriff releases new details on officer involved shooting

UPDATE: August 3, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released more information on an officer involved shooting.

He said the incident took place at 2:37 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, after a 32-year-old white man from New Jersey stole a vehicle from Braxton County. There was a be on the lookout (BOLO) for this vehicle, and a Fayette County Deputy spotted the car. The deputy reportedly started following the vehicle after it passed him on Maple Lane, off of Route 19.

The officer pulled him over at a Sheetz, and the man allegedly got out of the car and ran into the woods. Sheriff Fridley said the deputy ran after him, and there was a struggle. The man was shot and has been life-flighted to CAMC General. He is in surgery at this time.

The deputy was not injured. West Virginia State Police is expected to charge the suspect.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a New Jersey man is being treated for gunshot wounds after an incident with a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Sheriff Fridley said the man ran from a stolen vehicle and got into a fight with the Deputy. At this time, the name of the man and the deputy are not being released.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

