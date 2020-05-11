LATEST: Missing Monroe County woman found safe

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. UPDATE: PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Stephanie Lemon was found safe.

According to state troopers, Lemon was found in another county in West Virginia. She was found around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020.

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police from the Union Detachment need help finding a missing woman. Stephanie Lemon was last seen in the Little Rich Creek Valley area of Peterstown around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Lemon is a 40-year-old woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a yellow/ mustard cardigan. She also has a tattoo on her left arm that says “I love you to the moon and back.”

Anyone with information can contact Trooper J.D. Dowdy at 304-772-5100 or contact the Monroe County 911 Center at 304-772-3911.