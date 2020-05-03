West Virginia ‘stay-at-home’ order lifts to ‘safer at home’ on Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) is lifting the West Virginia stay-at-home order and moving towards ‘safer-at-home’ approach. The stay-at-home order will be lifted on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The governor’s plan includes the reopening of small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, barber shops and dog groomers. As for restaurants – inside dining is still not allowed, but outdoor dining services are.

Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and pet groomers will be allowed to open by appointment only.

Gatherings of more than 25 people will still be prohibited.

Although restrictions are lifting, Justice urged residents to continue to work from home if possible, wear a mask in public and stay six feet away from neighbors.

When asked about the possibility of a second surge in cases as things reopen, officials were cautiously optimistic and said West Virginia’s data indicates low numbers compared to the rest of the nation.