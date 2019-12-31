West Virginia will lose congressional seat in 2020

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Facebook says it won’t allow interference with the U.S. census on its platform, including posting misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and the consequences of taking part. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (CBS)– Population data collected from the 2020 census could lead to dramatic changes in how congressional seats and Electoral College votes are apportioned in several states. Ten states, including several in the Northeast and Midwest, are set to lose congressional districts, although seven in the West and South could gain seats, according to an analysis of new Census Bureau data.

The results of the census will be used to determine how 435 seats in the House seats are apportioned for the next 10 years. This impacts a state’s political power in Congress and importance in presidential elections, as Electoral College votes are determined by the size of a state’s congressional delegation. The reapportionment is expected in December 2020, resulting in the lengthy process of each state redrawing congressional maps for the 2022 midterm elections.

The Census Bureau released its final population estimates ahead of next year’s census in a report on Monday. An analysis of the figures by the consulting group Election Data Services shows the 10 states set to lose a congressional district:

Alabama

California

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

West Virginia

Among the states set to lose a seat, population decline in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania in particular demonstrate the continued contraction in former industrial powerhouses.

The 2020 census has been a subject of much debate and litigation over the past year, as the Trump administration attempted to add a question about citizenship. Opponents argued that this would lead to an undercounting of the population in states with large numbers of undocumented immigrants, which in turn could lead to lower apportionment in Congress.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled against including the proposed citizenship question, saying the administration’s explanation for including it was insufficient. President Trump abandoned the effort soon after, saying his administration would collect data on citizenship by other means.