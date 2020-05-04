West Virginia’s nursing homes will receive $20 per day increase

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) approved a $20 a day increase for all of WV nursing homes. Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) made the announcement on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services (WV Medicaid) will submit an Emergency State Plan Amendment to increase the daily rates by $20. This will increase nursing home reimbursement by $13.6 million.

The DHHR, West Virginia National Guard, and West Virginia nursing homes tested every nursing home resident and staff member for COVID-19.