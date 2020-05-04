West Virginia’s nursing homes will receive $20 per day increase

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) approved a $20 a day increase for all of WV nursing homes. Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) made the announcement on Monday, May 4, 2020.
The DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services (WV Medicaid) will submit an Emergency State Plan Amendment to increase the daily rates by $20. This will increase nursing home reimbursement by $13.6 million.
The DHHR, West Virginia National Guard, and West Virginia nursing homes tested every nursing home resident and staff member for COVID-19.
“The response of West Virginia nursing homes to mitigate the spread of the overwhelming pandemic was amazing and the results of our testing of every nursing home in the state shows that. I am pleased that we can show our appreciation with this increase from WV Medicaid.”DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch
