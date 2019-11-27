Winter Wonderland Market takes Tazewell’s Main Street

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — People in Tazewell are getting ready for the second annual Winter Wonderland Market on December 7, 2019.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can stroll down Main Street filled with more than 40 local vendors and holiday fun. Amanda Hoops, the Executive Director of Tazewell Today, said it is a chance to buy unique, locally made gifts while celebrating the holidays with the whole family.

“We have laser tag scheduled for that whole entire day at the old junior high gym, so kids can come get out of the cold and play. We also have a snow machine coming that we will set up at the mini park so kids can come have fun in the snow,” Hoops explained.

All of Main Street will be closed to traffic for the event. The fun will continue into the evening with a holiday parade.

