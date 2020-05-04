Children missing out on important interaction while home during COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The first three years of a child’s life are crucial for their development. Child care centers across the state were closed for the last month, and many children missed out on important socialization.

Preschool teacher, Alexis Hunnicutt, said kids were hesitant at first when Monroe County Day Care reopened, but were ultimately excited to get back to their routines. She said kids learn a lot from playing with each other, like important social and communication skills.

“If they see and hear a lot more than just the little conversations they have at home it really helps them progress,” said Hunnicutt. “So if they’re at home and not having conversations with kids like they’re used to, it can really slow them down in learning to talk and being able to understand what’s going on.”

Hunnicutt said parents at home can try to have conversations with their kids as much as possible and observe their progress.