Women’s Resource Center still providing services to domestic violence victims during stay at home order

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Victims advocates at the local Women’s Resource Center want victims to know they are still available and providing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, and human trafficking.

A global pandemic cannot stop domestic violence victims advocates from answering that potentially life saving call. Like first responders and medical professionals, the work of the Women’s Resource Center is essential.

Patricia Bailey is the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center in Raleigh County.

“We want victims of domestic violence to know, they’re not alone, they don’t have to be alone. We want them to reach out to us if they need help,” said Bailey.

Bailey said the stay at home order could make their work even more vital to domestic violence victims because they do not have anywhere to go to escape.

“Domestic violence is about power and control, plain and simple. And you, as an abuser, have complete control over this situation. It makes things very very difficult for victims of domestic violence to be in situations like this,” said Bailey.

Bailey said victims in immediate danger need to call 911. Women’s Resource Center services and support are available 24 hours a day by calling the hotline at 304-255-2559.

“If they are in a situation like this obviously our advocates want to talk to them and help them develop a safety plan to keep themselves safe,” said Bailey.

Bailey said if you know someone who is living in an abusive environment during the stay at home order, try to keep in contact with them and see if you can help them reach out to the center.

Victims in need of emergency shelter can call the hotline. Their shelter is still functioning normally within the social isolation guidelines.

Outreach offices in Beckley, Fayetteville, Hinton and Summersville are closed until further notice, however the outreach advocates can be contacted by calling the hotline at 304-255-2559.