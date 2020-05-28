Wonderland Water Park reopens Saturday

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Wonderland water park at ACE Adventure Resort opens on May 30, 2020.

Employees are hard at work blowing up the inflatables and doing safety checks to reopen.

However, the park must follow certain guidelines. They can only allow 240 guests per session.

Passes must be booked online in advance, or over the phone. All guests will have their temperature taken prior to entering the water park.

Haynes Mansfield is the director of marketing for ACE.

“We knew that folks were waiting for the water park but we had no idea how anxious they were to get out there,” said Mansfield. “We announced the news yesterday and Facebook blew up, the phone blew up. We’re actually having a hard time keeping up with all of the calls as a result.”

They will hold spots for season pass holders as space is limited.

For one more week, people can get a 20% discount on season passes. To learn more visit https://aceraft.com/