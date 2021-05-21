Woodrow Wilson seniors take final walk at Stratton Elementary School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seniors at Woodrow Wilson High School had the opportunity to visit their old elementary on Friday, May 21, 2021. They said their final goodbyes to Stratton Elementary.

Wendy Pannell-Johnson, a second grade teacher, organized the event. She came up with the idea because her niece is graduating. 59News caught up with some seniors to get their perspective about the elementary school closing its doors.

“The fact that this is closing, this is our beginning, so the fact that this is closing and it won’t look the same at the least, and that is just sad,” Brianna Coleman said.

“It definitely has a lot of history here. Generations and generations have been here and it’s a segregated school, so it does have lot of history,” Majedah Canada continued.



“It made this community pretty much. So to see it all go, we have so many memories here and to see it go, it’s just really sad,” Phillip Copney III stated.



These seniors will walk across the stage on Saturday, May 22, 2021.